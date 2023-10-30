Winners and losers from Broncos' season-changing win over Chiefs
The incredibly long losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs is finally over.
Broncos Country has been waiting a long time to have something that it could celebrate and that came on Sunday.
This wasn't just any win. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs was huge for this team and in more ways than one, has likely changed the direction of this season. Not long ago, a complete fire sale was being discussed and now, with the NFL trade deadline less than 48 hours away, the team may not make a single move.
After every game, we examine which players were winners for the Broncos and losers for the Broncos but after the first win over a rival in nearly a decade, there can be no losers. Instead, let's look at who stepped up and made the plays that led to this massive upset victory.
Winner: Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson didn't post huge numbers in this one and he still took some sacks on third downs where he just held the ball too long, but he made big plays when he needed to on three touchdown passes that helped pace the Broncos' win.
Russ also made some plays with his feet in this game, rushing for 30 yards. He did lose one fumble on a sack before halftime that gave the Chiefs three points (which ended up being their last points of the game) but other than that, he played a good game.
Winner: Running game
For the second week in a row, the Broncos' rushing attack gets into the winner's circle. The running game is pacing the offense and was one of the biggest factors in this win. It was obviously a part of the plan to run the ball as the Broncos rushed the ball 40 times compared to just 19 passes.
The running game was led by Javonte Williams who had 85 yards on 27 carries. He is really starting to gain steam as the season goes and that is an encouraging sign for this team.
If the Broncos can continue running the ball the way they have of late, that is their biggest key to success. In the last two weeks, the Broncos have gained 298 yards on the ground. That is the biggest reason they have won both of those games.