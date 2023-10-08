How to Win $200 DraftKings Bonus Betting $5 on Denver in Week 5
Win $200 in instant bonus bets plus daily no-sweat same-game parlays with this new offer at DraftKings
The Broncos FINALLY got in the win column last week in a wild back-and-forth battle with the Bears and a Week 5 meeting with the Jets could lead to back-to-back wins.
You could ensure that Week 5 will be a win for yourself with $200 in bonus bets no matter who wins if you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 or more on Broncos vs. Jets.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus-bet win:
DraftKings CO Promo Code
This new promotion from DraftKings includes two offers combined into one!
You’ll first win $200 in bonus bets as soon as you place your first bet of $5 or more. You can ALSO choose to opt-in to a no-sweat same-game parlay (min. 3 legs) every single day while this offer lasts!
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook CO (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Broncos vs. Jets Week 5
It’s important to make sure you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. If you don’t, you won’t receive your bonus bets, and no one wants that.
You’ll get that $200 bonus instantly, which means you won’t have to wait to go back in for more bets on your Broncos, look ahead to other Week 5 games or pivot to another sport altogether!
You can also use the first of your no-sweat same-game parlay tokens today.
If you hit, you’ll cash in like usual! If you don’t, you’ll get what you risked back in bonus bets.
Now let’s make sure you know how to back your Broncos at DraftKings.
Broncos vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is only a 2-point favorite (-135 moneyline odds) against New York with the total points set at 43.
That means oddsmakers expect the Broncos to squeak out a close win in a low-scoring affair. If you think those projections are off, you can bet against them with total confidence – knowing you’ll win bonus bets regardless of what happens!
Once you’ve signed in to DraftKings, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the Week 5 games. Scroll through the games listed until you find New York at Denver.
Click on the matchup to explore all of your available betting options, including betting on anytime touchdown scorers, player props and much more.
And remember: that first bet must be at least $5!
Sign up with DraftKings today to boost your bankroll to back a Broncos turnaround while you still can.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.