Will this Broncos wide receiver ever play football again?
Tim Patrick has missed the last two seasons with injuries suffered during training camp.
It's one of the most unfortunate stories in all of the NFL in recent years, even if many fans outside of Denver aren't even familiar with it. The fact that Tim Patrick, as hard as he's worked to be a difference-maker on the field has suffered such devastating injuries, is nothing short of incredibly sad.
Last summer, Patrick tore his ACL early in training camp and missed the entire 2022 season. One year later, nearly to the day, he suffered a torn achilles during practice and will miss this entire season. Broncos fans who have been onlookers at camp have noted how good Russell Wilson and Patrick look playing together and to this point, a pass attempt between the two players has never even officially happened.
And, at this point, it's fair to question whether it ever will.
At the end of the day, the NFL is a business. On Wednesday, the Broncos converted some of Patrick's salary into a signing bonus, saving $3 million toward the salary cap in the process. The team has an eye to the future and questioning whether Patrick will be a part of that is more than fair.
Patrick will turn 30 years old in November, while he's on the shelf, rehabbing this latest injury. Coming back from a torn ACL is tough enough but this injury, the achilles tear, will be just as difficult.
The Broncos will likely have every intention of having Patrick in the mix in 2024, but things change quickly in the NFL and roster turnover is abundant. A 30-year old wide receiver who hasn't played in a game since January 8, 2022 won't have a huge market after his services.
Still, that may be his most likely road back to the NFL. The Broncos are not going to be looking to have a lot of money tied up in him while also trying to bring along young players like Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson. Patrick may have to look to latch on with a new team for a lot less money.
This season is ready to kick off and Patrick will not be a part of it, so this story will get lost in the shuffle. But it is certainly one to keep an eye on in the future.