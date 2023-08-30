Broncos 53-man roster: 3 fringe players team got right, 2 that were wrong
- Broncos trade tight end, send a seventh-rounder to New Orleans for a new kicker
- Multiple undrafted players make the final roster
- What other moves could we still see?
The Denver Broncos were busy on Tuesday, along with the rest of the league, as rosters had to be trimmed down to 53 players by 2:00 pm MT. The team was able to get there and made a couple of trades in the process.
For a look at the full list of players who were either cut or released, visit our tracker here.
The Broncos had some difficult decisions to make as they got down to the league-mandated number of 53 players, and several key injuries made a big impact on some of those decisions.
The Broncos also decided to make a couple of trades, sending tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to the Philadelphia Eagles and getting kicker Wil Lutz from the New Orleans Saints for a future seventh-round draft pick.
As the roster was being cut down, there were several players that fans had their eyes on. Players who were toeing the line. Would they make it or not? We have the answers and here, we're going to assess whether those were the right decisions or not.
Roster move the Broncos got right: Albert Okwuegbunam, Tight End
As roster cuts approached, this was the name that Broncos fans were most interested in. And though he had a huge performance in the team's preseason finale, it should be seen as no surprise that he is no longer with the team.
Yet, many are likely surprised.
The Broncos were initially going to waive Okwuegbunam but instead, found a trade partner in the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Broncos were able to get something in return, which should be seen as a win in this scenario. Though Okwuegbunam is physically gifted and could become a forth in a place like Philadelphia, that just wasn't going to happen in Denver as he was not the kind of player Sean Payton was looking for at tight end.
Former Broncos offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Mark Schlereth explains things pretty well right here.
The Broncos will now move forward with Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz and Nate Adkins as their tight ends. The team's acquisitions of Trautman and Manhertz left things looking bleak for Albert O but when the first depth chart was released and he was also behind the undrafted Adkins, things became quite bleak.
It was the correct decision to move on from him.