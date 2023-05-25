Wild Pat Surtain II trade packages if Broncos are QB-desperate in 2024
Wild Pat Surtain II trade packages if Broncos are QB-desperate in 2024
The last wild trade proposal I'll make would involve an up-and-coming team in the Chicago Bears. The Bears have made great strides this offseason, wheeling and dealing to improve their offensive line and their wide receiver core.
Their defense also got some attention this offseason, but I think this team is still a year or two away. In this trade, the Chicago Bears part with their two first-round picks in 2024, one of which belonged to the Carolina Panthers, which they had given up to move to the #1 overall pick.
The Broncos then send Patrick Surtain II and their 2024 third-round pick to the Bears. This would likely equip the Broncos with three high first-round picks in 2024. They'd have an insane amount of value having this many picks and would likely be able to not only package two of them to move up for a QB, but would then still have a first-round pick left over.
Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in football and is only 23 years old. He'd fetch a ton in any sort of trade scenario, and if the Broncos are QB-needy in 2024, they may have to entertain it.