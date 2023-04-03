Why haven't the Denver Broncos signed a veteran center?
Perhaps the biggest need on the Denver Broncos' roster at the moment is their center situation. Why hasn't the team signed a starting-caliber center? I'm kind of asking this halfway because I mostly can guess the answer.
After signing two big names in free agency along the offensive line, the Broncos do have three large offensive line contracts right now in Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, and Mike McGlinchey. Right guard Quinn Meinerz could also be due a contract extension next offseason, so that could wrap up a ton of money along the OL.
The Broncos filled two urgent needs along their offensive line in Powers and McGlinchey, but a massive hole at center still remains. Denver did sign a center in free agency, Kyle Fuller, but he is a backup player.
Right now, the projected starting center is Lloyd Cushenberry, which could be a horrible sight if he takes the field in week one as the starter. My guess is that Denver uses one of their third-round picks on a center, or somehow finds their way into the second-round for a starting caliber center.
I do truly think that they don't want to invest even more money along the offensive line as that would be a ton of cap allocated to one spot, but this team has made moves this offseason indicating that they want to win and win now.
There are several starting caliber centers left on the market in former Bronco Connor McGovern, Ben Jones, Rodney Hudson (if he doesn't retire), and Matt Skura.
At this point, I don't envision why any center left on the market would cost much at all, especially if it's on a one year deal. To me, Denver has no reason to not sign a free agent center. McGovern would probably be the best choice, and he could even be somewhat of a long-term situation at the position.
He's very good at what he does and I am a bit surprised that the New York Jets did not quickly retain him.
Come on, George Paton, sign a center.