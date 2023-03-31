Three Denver Broncos who could get huge extensions next offseason

3 Denver Broncos who could get huge extensions next offseason
The Denver Broncos might be getting busy next offseason as a few players could be in line for massive contract extensions. It's always nice when teams can extend their own players, as it's a sign that they drafted well.
No matter how a team wins a Super Bowl, that team is primarily built through the NFL Draft. That's just how it works in the NFL today. Fortunately, George Paton seems to be a decent drafter and has found some solid players in the middle rounds.
The team has three players that I think have a great chance to land massive contract extensions next offseason, and two of them are on the offensive side of the ball, surprisingly.
Even though Denver might be tight against the cap next offseason, these three players could be in line for massive contract extensions.
1. Quinn Meinerz, OG
Quinn Meinerz was a third-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and has quickly turned into one of the Broncos' best offensive linemen. In fact, he might be the best on the team at this point. Meinerz played in and started 13 games for the Broncos this year and earned a 77.7 PFF grade with only two penalties committed and three sacks allowed.
George Paton has clearly made it a priority to invest in the offensive line, and being that he's also spoken about retaining in-house players, extending Meinerz if he has another quality season is a logical choice to make.
Having then two quality guards locked up for the long-term bodes well for the future of the Denver Broncos offensive line.