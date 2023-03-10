Why the Broncos top free agency priority should be Kaleb McGary
The Denver Broncos have been playing musical chairs at the right tackle position for years now. Billy Turner, Bobby Massie, Demar Dotson, Elijah Wilkinson, and Ja'Wuan James, are just a few of the players who have played right tackle for the Broncos since their last consistent starter Orlando Franklin manned the position from 2011-2013.
McGary is one of the top offensive tackles in free agency and after the Falcons passed on the franchise tag, he will hit the open market with a nice amount of suitors. McGary is a suitor for a run-first offense which the Broncos could transition to with Russell Wilson being more successful as a play-action passer throughout his career. McGary posted the third-highest PFF blocking grade with a 91.6 only behind Trent Williams and his Atlanta teammate Chris Lindstrom. The 28-year-old could man the position for the Broncos and solidify at least a decent tackle duo with Pro Bowl left tackle Garett Bolles.
Russell Wilson was sacked 55 times last season and with his declining athleticism it would be in the Broncos' best interest to help him stay upright in the pocket. If the Denver Broncos want to get back to their winning ways it starts in the trenches and with the skill positions being pretty much set it’s time for the Broncos to turn their attention to the offensive line and take as much off the plate of Russell Wilson as possible.
With Denver potentially cutting Mike Purcell, Ronald Darby, Chase Edmond,s and Graham Glasgow on top of not giving Dre’mont Jones a massive new contract, this team will have more than enough cap space to make this deal possible.
McGary needs to be a priority for general manager George Paton and new head coach Sean Payton as they try to get the Broncos back into relevance.