Why the Broncos released Justin Simmons instead of trading him
As we all know, earlier on Thursday, it was announced that the Denver Broncos released Justin Simmons. A fan favorite is gone, but there are key reasons why the Broncos released Simmons instead of trading him.
Justin was a third-round pick out of Boston College back in the 2016 NFL Draft after the Super Bowl 50 win. To be specific, Simmons was the 98th overall selection during that draft. Now, let's talk about what this article is about, to understand the possible reasons for the decision.
Why the Broncos released Simmons instead of trading him?
At this point, we do not know the exact reasons for the decision, and probably will never know them, but for me, there are multiple possibilities to answer this big question ...
1. Safety market:
Ahead of the franchise tag deadline, teams like the New England Patriots and New York Giants made decisions with their safeties. The Patriots placed the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, and the Giants decided to let Xavier McKinney test the market, by not placing the tag on him. Later on, the Seattle Seahawks released both of their safeties ... Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. Other veterans like Jordan Poyer, Kevin Byard, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Eddie Jackson were released too.
Besides these guys mentioned above, other guys who are free agents once the new league year starts next week:
- Micah Hyde
- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
- Jordan Whitehead
- Tracy Walker
- Darnell Savage
- Jayron Kearse
- Tashaun Gipson
2. Contract:
Justin Simmons was set to earn $14.5 million in the final year of his contract with the Broncos, so for other teams, it would not have been worth trading for him, and having to spend $14.5 million for just one year. Simmons was set to have a big cap hit for the Broncos, specifically $18.25 million.
3. Age:
Simmons is 30, and he will turn 31 before the 2024 season concludes. As of today, he is one of the best safeties in the league, but besides the guys I mentioned above, rookies are coming. The draft does not have the best safety class, but those guys are younger and way cheaper than what Justin's contract would be worth.
With the three above-mentioned reasons, I think that there was no trade market for Justin, especially with one year left on his contract, and having to give away draft capital. An unrealistic scenario.
An All-Pro player, but most importantly, an All-Pro person. Thank you for everything Justin!