Who did the Denver Broncos rivals take in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Who did the three AFC West Broncos rivals select in the 2024 NFL Draft?
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, let's look at what the Broncos' AFC West rivals did during the draft, and which players they selected.
We already know that the Broncos had seven selections: QB Bo Nix (rd 1), EDGE Jonah Elliss (rd 3), WR Troy Franklin (rd 4), CB Kris Abrams-Draine (rd 5), RB Audric Estimé (rd 5), WR Devaughn Vele (rd 7), and OG Nick Gargiulo (rd 7).
Now, let's look at what the other AFC West teams did during the Draft, and which players they selected ...
Kansas City Chiefs:
- Round 1: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
- Round 2: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- Round 4: TE Jared Wiley, TCU
- Round 4: S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- Round 5: C Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
- Round 6: CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
- Round 7: IOL CJ Hanson, Holy Cross
Kansas City addressed their needs, especially at wide receiver, offensive tackle, and secondary. Additionally, they added a great tight end in Jared Wiley, who can complement superstar Travis Kelce and add depth to the offensive line's interior. They have Creed Humphrey at center along with Trey Smith and Joe Thuney at guards, but Nourzad and Hanson can learn behind these guys and when the Chiefs get to decision time regarding contracts, these two draftees can step up.
The Chiefs moved up in round one to jump over the Bills and secure Xavier Worthy, who broke John Ross' 40-yard dash record in the NFL Combine.
Overall, a very solid class for Kansas City.
Las Vegas Raiders:
- Round 1: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Round 2: C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Round 3: OT Delmar Glaze, Maryland
- Round 4: CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
- Round 5: LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
- Round 6: RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
- Round 7: S Trey Taylor, Air Force
- Round 7: CB MJ Devonshire, Pitt
The Raiders had one of those weird, but good drafts. With their new general manager, Tom Telesco, Las Vegas will likely not fumble many draft selections. Their biggest needs in the offensive line and secondary were addressed, not that early, but were addressed. They selected Brock Bowers in round one, and he is one of the best prospects from this year's draft class.
It will be interesting to see how they work with Bowers and Michael Mayer, who they traded up for in 2023. They did not select a quarterback, which could have been a big need. They lost Josh Jacobs in free agency and did not select a running back until round 6, which is weird having Zamir White as their number one running back, but still, Laube is a beast.
Los Angeles Chargers:
- Round 1: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Round 2: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Round 3: LB Junior Colson, Michigan
- Round 4: DL Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- Round 5: CB Tarheeb Steel, Maryland
- Round 5: CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
- Round 6: RB Kimani Vidal, Troy
- Round 7: WR Brenden Rice, USC
- Round 7: WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
After losing Mike Williams in free agency, and trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears, the Chargers selected three good wide receivers in McConkey (trade up), Rice, and Johnson, who reunited with Jim Harbaugh. LA added a much-needed offensive tackle, choosing probably the best in the class, Joe Alt. They lost Eric Kendricks in free agency and immediately replaced him with Junior Colson, another former Wolverine who reunites with Harbaugh.
They lost Austin Ekeler in free agency and signed JK Dobbins, who has been injured for most of his career, and Gus Edwards, who is more of a goal-line running back. Why they waited until round six for a running back might be an important question regarding the Chargers' draft, but Vidal has the upside and talent to be the number one guy there.