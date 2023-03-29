Who has benefitted the most from the Broncos' free agency period?
The Denver Broncos free agency period is about over besides some smaller moves geared towards depth. Who in the organization has benefitted the most from free agency? I think there are some obvious candidates who benefitted the most thus far.
The two biggest and most significant signings that the Denver Broncos made this year were spending over $130 million to sign Ben Powers, a massive upgrade over Dalton Risner, and Mike McGlinchey, one of the better right tackles in the NFL.
Other moves like signing Zach Allen, Samaje Perine, and Jarrett Stidham can all benefit the team as well. In terms of players, coaches, and maybe even front office members, who have benefitted the most from the Broncos' free agency period thus far?
1. Russell Wilson, QB
This is the most obvious choice thus far. The Broncos' offensive line was among the worst in the NFL last year, and even though Wilson takes more sacks than usual, the unit needed an influx of talent. With Garett Bolles set to return from his broken leg, and the signings of Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey, Wilson should have a nice unit protecting him in 2023.
The addition of blocking tight end Chris Manhertz could also help Wilson out as well. Continuing with the blockers, the team signed Samaje Perine, an excellent pass protector, to take some of the load in the running back room while Javonte Williams heals.
It's clear that Denver is going to be a run-first team, but George Paton signed some great blockers on the offense this year which will help out the veteran QB.