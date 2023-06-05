Who are the top 3 Denver Broncos according to Pro Football Focus?
Pro Football Focus writer/analyst Trevor Sikkema recently released an article titled "Every NFL Team's Top 3 players entering the 2023 Season". As he lists the top three players per every team in the article, for the Denver Broncos he mentions the following guys...
1. Patrick Surtain II, Cornerback
2. Randy Gregory, Edge Rusher
3. Justin Simmons, Safety
Considered players: QB Russell Wilson, OT Garrett Bolles
Many are surprised first of all for Sikkema to put Randy Gregory on the list, and secondly, that he put Randy ranked over Justin Simmons.
In the article, Sikkema stated the following:
""Surtain took the leap from young cornerback to superstar last season with an impressive 88.8 coverage grade. Randy Gregory didn't play much in 2022 but still posted career highs in pressure percentage (21.2%) and pass-rush win percentage (21.9%). It was a down year for Simmons in the Broncos' secondary, but he remains one of the top safeties in the NFL.""- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
I personally think that Patrick Surtain is unanimously the best player on the Denver Broncos and that Justin Simmons definitely is a top-three player on the Broncos' roster, but for Randy Gregory, there can easily be a debate if he is or not a top-three Bronco.
Patrick Surtain and Justin Simmons are both top-tier players at their respective positions, Surtain is even considered as a top-two cornerback in the NFL. Now regarding Randy Gregory, I think that Sikkema has a good point regarding his pressure percentage, he was a pressure machine when healthy last year, and Denver could also see him as a top-tier player on the team. They did not add any other big-name edge rushers on free agency/draft besides Zach Allen, despite being in a position of need, which probably means that they trust Randy. There are still interesting names on the market such as Yannick Ngakoue, Melvin Ingram, Frank Clark, Jadeveon Clowney, and Justin Houston that Denver could still look at.
In my opinion, Jerry Jeudy and Javonte Williams are two obvious names that could have been considered to be part of the top 3 players on the Broncos' roster going into the 2023-2024 season, especially if they are considering injuries as part of their evaluation. Jeudy had an insane end of the season and could have similar numbers for the entire 2023 if he stays healthy and the new coaching staff.
Now Javonte can be one of the most beneficial players from the Sean Payton hire. He loves the running game, as we saw what he did with Alvin Kamara on the Saints. Payton can do something similar with Williams. Williams had over 900 rushing yards during his rookie season and over 200 yards during his second season (before injury - week 4), all that sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon, now Gordon is no longer on the team, and Javonte can be a guy that can easily give you a few wins this upcoming season.
Do you agree with PFF? Which are your top 3 players on the Broncos roster going into the 2023-2024 season?