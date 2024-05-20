Which version of the Denver Broncos Defense will show up in the 2024 season?
By Kaden Staab
In 2023, the Denver Broncos' defense was a tale of two halves. Through the first six weeks, they gave up an even 200 points which averages out to 33 points per game. This is inflated due to the historic loss in Miami where they surrendered 70 to the Dolphins. They then completely flipped the script and started forcing turnovers at an unheard-of rate for the following five games, which all resulted in wins for the Broncos. So, which defense will be on the field for 2024?
The 2024 team will look different from 2023 due to the absence of one household name. Justin Simmons was released. In turn, the Broncos brought in Brandon Jones, a safety from the same Dolphins mentioned earlier to help fill that void. The Broncos also brought Levi Wallace in to compete for a starting cornerback spot opposite Patrick Surtain II.
They continued to upgrade in other areas, especially on the defensive front line. Trading for John Franklin-Myers might be the biggest move the Broncos have made this offseason besides drafting their future quarterback in Bo Nix. Games are won in the trenches and adding Franklin-Myers will only help the rest of the unit elevate their games as well as his own.
They also are going to get some help from the rookie class of 2024 as well. Drafting a couple of talented players in Jonah Elliss and Kris Abrams-Draine. Ellis, coming off of a 12-sack season at Utah, will play a pivotal role in the rotation of pass rushers for Vance Joseph to utilize in many scenarios. Elliss looks to be a part of a plan for being the long-term solution of filling the void left by Von Miller back in 2021. Abrams-Draine on the other hand, joins a young slew of cornerbacks competing and pushing each other to improve their game. Being led by Surtain II, the secondary room looks like a much-improved group going into 2024.
So, who are we going to see in 2024? Coming into the second year of this Joseph-led defense will hopefully lead to better results. Familiarity and consistency go a long way in this game. Most of these players carried over from the 2023 season. Knowing the formations and play calls will make it easier to read and react in live time. That said, picking up from where they left off in 2023 which included five wins in a row versus five legit playoff teams will be key. Focussing on the positives and what went right in those games will be solid building blocks for this young and talented team to spring off on.