Which Broncos undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the team?
The Denver Broncos only had five selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means there could be at least a couple of undrafted free agents making the final roster. History for both the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton would tell you that at least one or two UDFAs will undoubtedly make the final roster, but who?
Based on how much the Broncos paid some of these players in terms of guaranteed salary and signing bonus, it's possible we have a handful of early favorites. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver gave us all the information on what the rookie free agents were paid after the draft, which could provide some clues
Let's take a look at some of the UDFAs who have a shot to make the final 53-man roster when all is said and done.
Top Denver Broncos undrafted free agents that could make the roster in 2023
1. Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan
If you go just based on what the Denver Broncos paid these undrafted rookies, then former Central Michigan pass rusher Thomas Incoom stands the best chance of making the final 53-man roster. According to Klis, Incoom was given a total guarantee of $200,000 when the Denver Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agency.
That level of guarantee essentially tells us that the Broncos valued him as a 6th-7th round draft pick because that's the same level of guarantee we typically see from that range of selections.
Incoom had 11.5 sacks and 13 QB hits last season for Central Michigan along with 12 tackles for loss. The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs wrote up a scouting report on Incoom which included some really positive projections:
"Expectations for Incoom should be modest early in his NFL career but there is legitimate potential here as a high-quality pass rusher in the NFL. He’s got the right makeup and a clear instinct for the position that, with a good defensive line coach, could have him become an NFL starter by his third season in the NFL.- Kyle Crabbs (The Draft Network)
Top Reasons to Buy In:
Developmental upside as a player still growing into higher levels of competition
Top-notch production as a sack artist in the MAC
Good functional play strength and build for the NFL
Very good second-effort play and consistency in his motor"
Incoom appeared on the hit NFL Network show Good Morning Football before the NFL Draft and said that the QB he wants to sack the most is Patrick Mahomes. He's undoubtedly endearing himself to Broncos fans with this kind of talk.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic said of Incoom last November that he'll be on an NFL roster next season:
I think given the fact that the Broncos just recently released Jacob Martin, there's undoubtedly a spot available off the edge and Incoom is as intriguing as anyone.