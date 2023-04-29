Marvin Mims Jr. was drafted with pick 63 of round 2 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.41 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 183 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/9acDsQF25G pic.twitter.com/GXO7y7Mzj6