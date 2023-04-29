Denver Broncos Day 2 NFL Draft Recap: Grades and Analysis
After a wrap of day 2 of the NFL draft, it is very safe to say George Paton and Sean Payton are NOT messing around. From aggressive trades to bold selections, the Denver Broncos came prepared on day 2 and got the players they wanted all along.
Many fans and critics are already taking to social media to criticize the selections made by the Broncos due to the aggressive approach and the specific players drafted by the team. It is in fact expected every year that fanbases are not always going to agree on moves made by their favorite franchises however, one thing we can all agree on is the individual skillset and talent that Marvin Mims Jr. brings to the table.
Round 2 Pick 63: Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
George Paton and the Denver Broncos came into the draft expressing heavy interest in wanting to add another star WR to their room and they got one in Marvin Mims Jr. Despite the popular belief that Denver's WR room was set with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick leading the way, the Broncos had already heavily pursued free agents Allen Lazard and Adam Thielen in prior months, thus signifying displeasure with the starting core at that position.
It was mentioned heading into the draft how aggressive Sean Payton has been as a head coach his entire career in terms of trading up to get 'his guy'. Payton even joked to George Paton in their press conference after the 3rd round: "It's more fun [trading up], right?" and added that George is the "saver" and that he is the "spender".
And boy did Sean Payton spend big time on day 2.
The Broncos moved up 5 spots into the 2nd round to select Marvin Mims Jr. out of Oklahoma, even with other WRs available on the board in Josh Downs, Jalin Hyatt, and others. Mims Jr. was the player the Broncos wanted all along and ultimately made a bold trade moving up to select him before another team was able to.
The initial criticism by fans was that Denver did not need to trade up for a WR due to an already limited draft arsenal and other unaddressed positional needs on the roster. However, when you analyze the pick from a standpoint based on the immediate impact the player will bring to a team that has been missing an effective slot WR for years, then it makes much more sense.
There was arguably no other player in that spot of the 2nd round that was going to impact the Broncos' offense in a way that was needed and not to mention fits Sean Payton's offensive scheme and preference in WRs down to the nail.
He makes a huge impact in both short space and downfield plays but most importantly is an elite playmaker with the ball in his hands. From athleticism to high-end speed, Mims Jr. almost has it all for a borderline WR1 in the NFL.
While he does have a limited route tree, that certainly did not hold him back from having a very productive career at the University of Oklahoma. Starting 3 seasons for the Sooners, Mims Jr. recorded 2398 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions on just 123 receptions, finishing top 5 in FBS yards per catch. He's an extremely reliable receiver who ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine (4th among all WRs in 2023).
His ability after the catch and movement in open space reminds me so much of Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, which should absolutely excite Broncos fans considering the success and talent that Waddle has for Miami. Overall, Broncos Country should be stoked about this pick and even though draft compensation was sacrificed in the making, there aren't always athletic, fast WRs like Mims Jr. that become available that late in the 2nd round.