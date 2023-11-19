Where the remaining quarterbacks on the Broncos' schedule size up
The Denver Broncos will face a mixed bag of NFL quarterbacks in their remaining 2023 regular-season games.
By Jack Ramsey
Joshua Dobbs: Joshua Dobbs
There is no one in football who has had the recent few weeks that Joshua Dobbs has had. Dobbs, who was surprisingly named the starting quarterback in Arizona, played well enough for the Cardinals to get himself to Minnesota after Kirk Cousins went down for the year and Kyler Murray returned in Arizona. All Dobbs has done for the Vikings is win. The purple and gold are 2-0 under Dobbs, who has thrown for 426 yards, ran for 110, and is responsible for five touchdowns in just two games.
Dobbs is a bit of a wild success story, considering he is 28, in his first season as a starter, and is the rare starting quarterback who was acquired mid-season. However, he is making the most of this insane opportunity. Dobbs is also the biggest wildcard on this list: he has been incredible in two games for the Vikings but has minimal work in his career, let alone any to suggest that this recent play will keep up.
Regardless, Dobbs is an incredible story, and if there is one storyline you don't want to face, it is the late bloomer trying to make a name for himself. The NFL scriptwriters might not be in the Broncos' corner in week 11.