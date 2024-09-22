Where do the Denver Broncos currently pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Denver Broncos have clear needs, especially on offense, and they could use the 2025 NFL Draft to get more talent for that unit. If nothing else, the offense feels like the remaining piece. The special teams unit has been excellent since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, and through two games, the defense also looks much improved.
It's not crazy to think that if the offense can get going to a degree in 2024, the team could end up winning more games than originally thought. For the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, the Broncos are set to have their own first and second-round picks. And as of now, they are set to have a healthy mountain of cap space as well.
Sean Payton has definitely gotten some criticism this year for some of the offensive shortcomings, but he's not had a lot to work with. Denver will finally have both draft picks and cap space to let Payton and his staff fix the offense. As of now, the Broncos are one of nine teams in the NFL who are winless. The team currently holds the eighth overall pick if the 2025 NFL Draft would be today.
Of course, among all the 0-2 teams, the Broncos have the second-lowest first-round pick. This is likely because both of their losses have come at the hands of two 2-0 teams in the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Denver went 8-9 in the 2023 NFL Season and ended up with the 12th overall pick. If Denver were to muster six or seven wins in 2024, they'd probably end up picking around eighth overall. Fortunately, this may be high enough for them to get a blue-chip offensive prospect. We can probably safely assume that there could be at least two QBs going in the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This could bump a top wide receiver or tackle prospect down to the Denver Broncos. At the moment, WR and OT feel like the team's biggest and most urgent first-round needs. Someone like Luther Burden from Missouri or Will Campbell from LSU could be targets on the Broncos' radar at this moment.
If Denver keeps losing, the team will slowly creep up the 2025 NFL Draft board. This could be a good thing, depending on who you ask. I would personally never root for the Broncos to lose games for a higher pick, but others may feel differently.
But at the moment, the Broncos are slated to pick inside the top-10 in the 2025 NFL Draft.