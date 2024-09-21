Buccaneers Friday injury report could be a huge break for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos are desperate for their first win of the 2024 NFL Season. Can they get it during Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? At some point, the offense has to show signs of life, right? It's not Sean Payton's fault; he inherited a mess when he arrived in Denver. The team had virtually no draft picks of a value and a QB on a horrible contract.
Payton did what he could in 2023 with Russell Wilson, but the writing was on the wall for that marriage to not work out. Anyway, the Broncos are doing what they can with the limited amount of resources they had this past offseason. For them to start winning some games, they may need some breaks here and there, and the Buccaneers Friday injurt report could be their first break of the season:
The Bucs could be without four starters in Antoine Winfield Jr, Luke Goedeke, Calijah Kancey, and Vita Vea. Kancey and Vea potentially being out would be a huge blow to the Bucs defensive line, which is the strongest part of their unit. This would give the Denver Broncos a huge opportunity to finally establish the run, which could go a long way in them winning the game.
In some instances, NFL games can be won simply because one team is healthier than the other. It seems unfair, but that's just how this league works sometimes. A team like the Los Angeles Rams are already horribly injured, so their season just about feels over after two weeks. The Broncos have stayed pretty healthy since the start of the 2023 NFL Season.
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on IR, and they'll be without Baron Browning and JL Skinner on Sunday, but that's it. The new training/recovery staff that Sean Payton brought in seems to be doing their jobs quite well, and this is a huge and underrated part of a successful NFL team.
And if you want to be super optimistic here; the special teams unit continues to be excellent and the defense is clearly playing a lot better than they were in 2023, so all that is really missing from Denver's equation is their offense. Maybe Week 3 can be when we see the dam start breaking for the team. Bo Nix and Sean Payton were deemed a great match by many knowledgeable NFL figures for a reason, and it'd be neat to see that reason pop up as the Broncos secure their first victory of the 2024 year.