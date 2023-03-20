What's left on the Denver Broncos' free agency "to-do" list?
The Denver Broncos have been very active during the free agency period this season, but a few things should remain on their to-do list.
It's nice to see the Broncos making genuine strides to become a legitimate football team again. George Paton did say earlier in the offseason that the team planned on being aggressive in free agency, and they sure have been.
The team invested about $135 million dollars total in the offensive line by signing guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. They also targeted and signed defensive end Zach Allen to replace the departed Dre'Mont Jones, and also retained Alex Singleton on a three-year deal.
However, even though the team has largely made quality moves this free agency, I still think they have a couple of things to check off their list before the NFL Draft gets underway.
1. Find a veteran center somewhere
I'm not sure how comfortable I'd personally feel if Lloyd Cushenberry or a rookie center were starting week one. Cushenberry has been nothing above a replacement-level player and a rookie center starting given the Broncos' situation is quite alarming to me.
I think the team needs to invest in a veteran center like former Bronco Connor McGovern. The team could also try to nab free agent Ben Jones who was just cut by the Tennessee Titans or free agent center Jon Feliciano.
Bringing someone like that in for a year or two and drafting a rookie center might be the best plan for the team.
2. Add another receiver
The team needs to add another receiver. After Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, there is a ton of unknown with the rest of the group. How will Tim Patrick look returning from his torn ACL? Will KJ Hamler stay on the field?
What about some of the younger guys like Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington? Will they break out in year two? Adding a veteran to this unit, preferably one with speed would do wonders for the Broncos. Guys like DJ Chark or Mecole Hardman, both free agents, would make a lot of sense to put a bow on this unit.
3. Add to the defensive line and add another cornerback
The last two moves I'd like to see would be a veteran defensive end and a cornerback. The team lost Dre'Mont Jones in free agency to the Seattle Seahawks and also lost DeShawn Williams to the Carolina Panthers. They've replaced them with Zach Allen.
They need to add another body to this unit in my opinion, for depth if nothing else. I think it's fine if they are betting on second-year players Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike, but adding a veteran d-end would settle some concerns for me personally.
I feel the same type of way about the cornerbacks. The team brought back Essang Bassey but did cut Ronald Darby. The team, right now, seems set on betting on Damarri Mathis in year two as the CB opposite Patrick Surtain II, but again, I think the Broncos should add a veteran player to this unit just in case.
Honestly, a Bradley Roby or Bryce Callahan reunion makes sense to me.
None of these moves would make headlines, and I don't think Denver needs to try and swing for the fences at this point, but some of these additions would surely help round out the rest of the roster.