Denver Broncos should target DJ Chark now that Cooks is gone
The Denver Broncos need to add to their receiver room this offseason, and with Brandin Cooks off the table, the team should target DJ Chark. I might lose my mind if the Broncos do not add to their WR unit this offseason.
On paper, the Broncos' receiver room of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler could be one of the best in the NFL, but all of them have struggled with injuries, inconsistencies, or a combination of both.
Someone who would have made perfect sense was Brandin Cooks, but he was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
That leaves a potential target for the Broncos no longer available. The team should shift and perhaps target one of two players to try and get this WR unit into a better spot.
Someone that makes sense is DJ Chark, a second round draft pick back in 2018 of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark, 27 in September, has a 1,000 yard receiving season and a Pro Bowl on his resume.
What Chark also brings to the table is a rare combination of size and legitimate speed. Both Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton are 4.4 and 4.5 types of speed guys, and Jerry Jeudy has 4.4 speed, but Chark did run a 4.34 at the scouting combine.
He's a specimen of an athlete and is 6'4" and 215 pounds. He presents the ability to stretch the field with his speed and can also gain separation with his size. I don't see a downside to signing someone like this. He isn't yet 27 and the upside is obvious.
This would also be a good investment as Tim Patrick continues to rehab his torn ACL. There is no guarantee that a soon-to-be 30-year-old wide receiver will return to his old self from a serious knee injury.
But what makes Chark an even more obvious investment is the ridiculous speed he can bring to the offense. I think Denver needs a true speed guy, and Chark can be exactly that.