3 former Broncos that should return to Denver in 2023
The Denver Broncos, along with the rest of the NFL, are entering the second wave of free agency. The Broncos made splash after splash in the first wave, mainly adding to the trenches on both sides of the ball, and adding pass-blocking skill players to the offensive side.
Entering the second wave, there are a ton of former Broncos who are sitting on the open market that could be interesting candidates to return to Denver. The Broncos still have a few holes they might have to fill before the draft, considering their lack of capital and that they do not have a selection until the third round, The second wave of free agency could prove massive for the Broncos, so here are three former Broncos who should consider returning to Denver for the 2023 season:
1. Denver Broncos should reunite with Shelby Harris
The Broncos still have a hole or two on their offensive line, so Shelby Harris poses as a potential short-term solution to the problem. The team brought in defensive lineman Zach Allen from the Cardinals but lost Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams to the Seahawks and Panthers, respectively, in free agency, so a hole remains. Harris, a former Broncos for a handful of years who was part of the Russell Wilson trade, still remains on the open market.
Harris got his first real shot in the NFL under former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph in the 2017 season. Joseph has recently returned to Denver to serve as Sean Payton's defensive coordinator, which could help lure Harris back to the Broncos. Harris appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks last year, totaling two sacks, 44 combined sacks, and five tackles for a loss. Still, an effective lineman, a pairing of Harris and Allen on the defensive line for the Broncos could be a nice duo for the Broncos, with Baron Browning and Randy Gregory chasing the quarterback off the edge.