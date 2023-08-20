What do we need from the Broncos in the preseason week 2 matchup vs the 49ers?
- Following preseason week 1 loss at AZ ... how can the Broncos improve?
- Preseason debut for multiple players
- Offensive Line, defense and step up players
4. Kicker situation and QB2 battle
Some players that really struggled against Arizona include kickers Elliott Fry, who was waived, and Brett Maher. With Brett Maher struggling too, the Broncos do not have a clear answer at kicker after releasing long-time Bronco Brandon McManus in the offseason. If Maher really wants the starting kicker job, he must have a huge game against the 49ers.
If Maher struggles against San Francisco, the Broncos must take a look at the kicker market and explore some options like Robbie Gould that could give more insurance in the kicking game.
The Broncos added Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in the offseason. Many thought that Stidham is the clear backup, but DiNucci played way better than Stidham in the preseason opener. If Stidham continues to play as he did in the game vs Arizona, DiNucci could end up getting the backup job.