3 Broncos who cannot afford another preseason dud against 49ers
- Elliott Fry has been let go, but the Broncos still have questions at kicker
- The offensive line looked terrible against Arizona
- The Ben DiNucci fan club could start to get much louder if we see a repeat of last week
Broncos who can't afford to have a preseason dud against the 49ers: Garett Bolles, Left Tackle
The Broncos' offensive line seemed to struggle against the blitz-happy Cardinals last week and that unit needs to be much better as a whole in this game. Much of the focus will be on left tackle Garett Bolles, who did not look good against Arizona in his first game back since suffering a broken leg last year.
There does seem to be some quiet chatter building that the Broncos could move on from Bolles before the season starts. Personally, I don't subscribe to that idea at all, but with the money the team could save, it's not out of the realm of possibilities.
Bolles needs to hold up better against the 49ers and come out and make the most of every snap he is on the field for. Reportedly, the starters should see at least 20 snaps in this game, but Bolles needs to show that he is the best offensive lineman on this roster and shut that chatter down.
If not, the team could be inclined to make a move to save some money and get out from under the contract of its former first-round pick.