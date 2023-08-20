What do we need from the Broncos in the preseason week 2 matchup vs the 49ers?
- Following preseason week 1 loss at AZ ... how can the Broncos improve?
- Preseason debut for multiple players
- Offensive Line, defense and step up players
2. Offensive line, especially the left tackle position
Russell Wilson had a slow start against the Cardinals in preseason opener, and a huge reason for that was the offensive line play, which was a concern, as the problem was with the starting offensive line. Wilson was pressured a lot and took some hits in the pocket.
Left tackle Garrett Bolles struggled with Arizona's rushers, and both guards also had some trouble. Sean Payton said 'We'll clean that up...' regarding the OL play, but it is still a concern for the Broncos in my opinion. Russell Wilson was the most sacked quarterback last season, despite not playing in every game.
The Russell Wilson protection is key for the Broncos, as they are facing a top-tier defense like the 49ers' one. Superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa will not play, as he wants a contract extension, but still, San Francisco has a huge defense. If the offensive line still struggles like against Arizona, moves will need to be made.