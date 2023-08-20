What do we need from the Broncos in the preseason week 2 matchup vs the 49ers?
- Following preseason week 1 loss at AZ ... how can the Broncos improve?
- Preseason debut for multiple players
- Offensive Line, defense and step up players
1. The return of Javonte Williams, and Marvin Mims' debut
As I mentioned before, Javonte Williams, who was in a prime position to have a breakout second season with the Broncos after being named the starter ahead of Melvin Gordon last year, suffered a nasty knee injury. His return was really unknown after the injury, as these knee injuries, especially ligament ones, take a while for its recovery. Many thought that Williams was not even coming back for the 2023-24 season, but his recovery went really well, and he returned for OTA's.
Obviously, Sean Payton will be very cautious with him, but still, it has been an amazing recovery. Javonte's knee has looked good so far in OTA's and Training camp, without any difficulties.
Now, let's talk about Broncos' top pick, Marvin Mims. The Broncos traded up for him in the 2023 NFL Draft, despite wide receiver not being the biggest priority for the team in the Draft.
Mims did not play against the Cardinals due to a hamstring problem, but he's good to go against San Francisco. He is an explosive receiver that can easily be the Broncos' WR3 in 2023 after Tim Patrick's season-ending injury, a receiver that can become Russell Wilson's favorite deep-threat target.