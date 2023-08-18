Broncos top pick will make long-awaited debut vs. 49ers
Broncos anticipate big things out of this year's second-round draft pick
The wait is finally over as this year's second-round draft pick gets ready to step onto the field this weekend. Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton revealed on Thursday that Marvin Mims will be making his NFL debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.
The 5'11", 177-pound speedster showcased exceptional talent, amassing an astounding 2,398 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on just 123 receptions during his three-year collegiate career at Oklahoma. Notably, he concluded his final two years with the third-best average YPC (Yards Per Catch) across the entire NCAA.
Unfortunately, Mims found himself hindered by a hamstring injury sustained at the start of training camp. However, he quickly regained momentum and now, having received the official clearance from the coaching staff, Mims shared his experience in adapting to the NFL level of play.
"It's not difficult at all, I've done it since high school, did it a lot in college, so it's not that much different, and it's what I expected of myself. It's just another job, just more things stacked on each other. Just taking it all in and trying to do my best with it."- Marvin Mims (via Broncos PR)
Following the announcement of his upcoming debut, Mims conveyed his excitement about finally having the chance to suit up.
"I'm really excited to be able to go out with the guys. Sitting on the sidelines watching last week, I got a little taste in my mouth of it, but being out there with them, after all this practicing with them, I'm looking forward to it."- Marvin Mims
Although cleared as a full participant in practice last week, the Broncos took a cautious approach by sitting out Mims in the team's first preseason exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals. Now, entering this week at full strength, it remains intriguing to see where he'll be positioned on Saturday. The team's first unofficial depth chart listed Mims across various roles (Starting PR, KR, and WR3).
While the news of his debut is not surprising given his skillset and talent, the team still has Montrell Washington, last year's fifth-round draft pick, who seemed destined to be the designated return man on the roster. Moreover, the immediate WR depth need following the losses of Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler could pave the way for Mims to have a stronger offensive presence.
Finding the right balance for Mims between offensive and special team units will be a point of interest. Another aspect to watch will be his playing time. Last week, Sean Payton emphasized his willingness to keep starters on the field longer than usual. However, considering Mims' involvement in several critical team units and his recent injury history, an exception might be made.
Nonetheless, Sean Payton undoubtedly has significant plans for the rookie wideout from Oklahoma. Fans will eagerly tune in for a glimpse of his potential impact on the field this upcoming weekend.