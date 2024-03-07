What does Sean Payton want to do with the Broncos roster?
Does Sean Payton want a full-scale rebuild, or does he hope to re-tool the roster?
Yes, the Broncos will cut Russell Wilson, but does that necessarily mean that the team is going to rebuild? Could they re-tool instead and try to compete in 2024? Some people in Broncos Country might argue that the team should finally embrace a full-scale rebuilding.
I guess that may look like trading/cutting players like Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain, DJ Jones, Tim Patrick, and perhaps a few others. There isn't one clear, objective way to rebuild a roster, but I do see those who argue in favor of that. And with the Broncos set to incur $85 million in dead money from cutting Russell Wilson, perhaps a two-year rebuild is what the team needs.
The Denver Broncos do not have a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to them trading for Sean Payton. However, the Broncos do have their first and second-round picks in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts.
With the Broncos clearly needing a franchise QB, and with them seemingly being right in the mix for one this year, it's not impossible to suggest that the team comes away with a rookie QB this year. And as we've seen with teams like the Houston Texans, immediately hitting on a rookie QB could bring quick success.
And perhaps Sean Payton thinks he can do that. Furthermore, while the Broncos cap situation is a bit tight, they do have multiple avenues to give themselves tons of breathing room. Maybe Sean Payton is eyeing a situation where the team clears significant cap space, makes smart signings in free agency, and banks on hitting on a rookie QB.
In that case, the alleged rebuild looks much quicker. And I think Sean Payton's age is a factor here as well. He's 60 years old, so there could be a scenario where he doesn't want to coach past a certain age. Maybe Sean Payton took this job knowing he'd coach for five more years before retiring.
You never really know. I think if Payton does not envision coaching for the long-term, that could also factor into how he wants to improve this roster. Right now, I think the Denver Broncos are in a position for a "tear it all down" rebuild and for a simple retooling, given that they can hit on a rookie QB.