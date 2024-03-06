5 next Broncos players who could be cut or traded after Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos' decision to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson signaled the beginning of a fascinating offseason for the team, to say the least. But the Russell Wilson move doesn't help the Denver Broncos with their current salary cap situation. As a matter of fact, it makes it worse.
The Broncos are undoubtedly helped by the fact that the salary cap increased to a whopping $255.4 million this offseason, but having Wilson's dead cap on the books for the next two seasons means that there are soon to be other players sent packing whether via release or trade. Which Broncos players can we expect to be next following the Russell Wilson move?
1. Tim Patrick, WR
The Denver Broncos won't see Russell Wilson play a single snap on his five-year, $243 million deal, and it's possible that they won't see Tim Patrick play a single snap on his three-year, $34 million deal signed in November, 2021. It's been such a disappointment not to have Tim Patrick available these past two seasons, because he's one of the most sure-handed players the team has at receiver.
And at the time of his contract extension, Patrick was really ascending as an overall player.
Entering the 2024 offseason, Patrick is slated to count $15.57 million against the salary cap with the potential of $9.5 million in savings. It wouldn't be shocking to see Tim Patrick back in Denver this year, but he won't be back on this contract.