Way too early offensive lineup prediction for Denver Broncos in 2024
-A new face at QB?
-How much turnover with the wide receivers?
-Does the team re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry?
Let's look months ahead and make a prediction of how the Denver Broncos starting lineup will look when Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off. We may see more turnover with the defense, but I do expect a few new faces on offense. Notably, people will be paying attention to what the Broncos do with their QB situation.
Right now, the leader in the clubhouse to be the starter come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is incumbent, Jarrett Stidham. However, the Broncos can easily move on from Stidham this offseason and pursue a better bridge QB option. I also think changes could be coming to every skill position group, and I also would not be surprised to see a new starter along the offensive line as well.
Even though we are about eight months away from the start of the 2024 NFL season, let's make a way too early prediction of the starters on offense.
Quarterback - Jimmy Garoppolo
I think Jimmy Garoppolo ends up being the QB1 for the Denver Broncos in 2024. Both Sean Payton and Garoppolo went to Eastern Illinois. Garoppolo has also played in a ton of games including in the postseason and in a Super Bowl. Garoppolo likely recognizes that is not going to be handed a starting job at this point and would probably have to settle for bridge QB duty.
In fact, Jimmy G has backed up young QBs multiple times over his career, including in 2022 when he backed up Trey Lance, and this year backing up Aidan O'Connell. Garoppolo will likely be cut by the Raiders when the 2024 NFL offseason begins, as his contract is pretty rough.
Garoppolo may also want to stick it to the Raiders, and I think he excels at what Sean Payton likes to run on offense. With Garoppolo also having a ton of upside as a bridge QB, the Broncos could win games with him under center.