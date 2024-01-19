3 reasons Kirk Cousins is perfect for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos could benefit from Kirk Cousins in 2024.
The Denver Broncos need to get the QB position right for the present and for the long-term. Well, pending free agent Kirk Cousins might be the perfect fit for the Broncos. The Broncos apparently had some interest in Kirk Cousins back during his free agency tour in 2018. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings and has been with them since then.
He tore his Achilles about halfway through the 2024 NFL Season, which was brutal, as the QB is now set to be a free agent again. While there is a path for him to re-sign with the Vikings, other teams can surely make strong offers for Cousins, and I think he is going to entertain signing with another team. The Broncos could have interest in Cousins, but there is nothing to indicate that at this moment in time.
However, I think Kirk Cousins would be a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos in 2024. Here's why.
3 reasons why Kirk Cousins is perfect for the Denver Broncos in 2024
1. Sean Payton has worked with a mid-30s QB before
Kirk Cousins turns 36 years old in August, so he is set to enter his age-36 season in the NFL. While his age might be a bit scary to some, it should not be a deterrent for Sean Payton. Drew Brees' age-36 season was back in 2015. From 2015 through the end of his career, which was 2020, Brees threw for 175 touchdowns, 49 interceptions, a 106.5 passer rating, and the Saints went 55-30 during those starts.
In fact, the best statistical seasons of Brees' career came in his late-30s. Kirk Cousins is a similar passer to Brees in that both players are true pocket passers who can get the ball out quickly and who can play with an elite sense of rhythm and anticipation. Cousins fits Payton's offense like a glove, and given Payton's success with an older QB in Drew Brees, he probably thinks he could get similar production from a passer on the same career arc.