Way too early all-in 2025 NFL free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
Ideally, the Denver Broncos are able to go all-in for 2025 and beyond. Would this free agency haul next year get Denver over the top? Folks, the Broncos can be a good team in 2024 - nothing is stopping them. Now that they have a rookie QB on the team, the ideal path forward here is that Denver is competitive in 2024 and has every reason to go all-in for 2025 and beyond.
And I know I keep beating this horse, but the 2023 Houston Texans is what the Broncos should strive to be. No, I don't think they will win 10 games or the division, but the kind of improvement they had in 2023 gave them every reason to make a run for 2024 and beyond.
If the Broncos can enjoy this type of success, they could be very active in free agency next offseason. Would this be a dream, all-in free agency haul for the Denver Broncos?
Way too early 2025 NFL free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets
Over the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, tight end Tyler Conklin has averaged 60 receptions, 589 yards, and two touchdowns over a 17-game season. He's been a solidly productive player for a few years now and will be a free agent in 2025. The Broncos TE room could end up again not performing up to standard, so they could dip into the TE free agent market next year.
I am appalled that Denver didn't do it this offseason, as there was a solid TE in Gerald Everett who could have upgraded the room. Oh well; in 2025, the Broncos could sign Tyler Conklin and bring in a productive player to give Bo Nix another target to use in the passing game.
Connor Williams, OC, Seattle Seahawks
The Broncos should have signed Connor Williams, but oh well. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks recently, but it was only a one-year deal, as Williams ended the 2023 NFL Season with a torn ACL, so his value plummeted in free agency.
Williams could play well enough in 2024 to cash-in next offseason, and Denver could be a team with interest. The Broncos can get out of left guard Ben Powers' contract following this season, and if it gives them an "in" to sign Williams, they should do that.
Williams is a better interior player than Powers, and to me, it's easier to find stable guard play than it is to find stable center play. Connor Williams again hitting the free agent market in 2025 could be a sign that the Broncos need to make a move.