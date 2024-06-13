Way too early 53-man roster prediction for the 2024 Denver Broncos
Safety (4) - Brandon Jones, PJ Locke III, Caden Sterns, JL Skinner, Delarrin Turner-Yell
I do think the top four are locked in with Brandon Jones, PJ Locke III, Caden Sterns, and JL Skinner, but I do think Delarrin Turner-Yell can sneak onto the roster for 2024 because of his nice special teams ability. He's a liability when playing defense, so hopefully Skinner and Jones could help solidify this unit, as we just about know what to expect from Locke III and Sterns.
Caden Sterns being able to stay healthy would also be a huge boost to this unit in 2024.
Specialists (3) - Wil Lutz, Riley Dixon, Mitchell Fraboni
There does happen to be an open punter competition between incumbent Riley Dixon and free agent punter Trenton Gill. Dixon is the better punter, so I am personally expecting him to win this job. He was fine in 2023. Other than that, Wil Lutz re-upped with the Denver Broncos this offseason, and the talented kicker made nearly 90% of his field goals in 2023, which was a huge breath of fresh air.
More broadly, the special teams unit as a whole was great in 2023, and the Broncos specialists held their own as well.
