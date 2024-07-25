Watch as Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix tosses deep ball to Tim Patrick
The Denver Broncos are inching closer toward the start of the 2024 NFL Season, and at some point, a starting quarterback will need to be named. Could it be Bo Nix? Take a gander at one of the many throws Bo Nix made during Thursday's training camp practice with the Denver Broncos. It is a beautiful deep ball to Tim Patrick:
And if you think about it, two of the most important players on the Denver Broncos for the 2024 NFL Season happen to be Bo Nix and Tim Patrick. Nix was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Tim Patrick has unfortunately missed each of the last two seasons, suffering a torn ACL and torn Achilles.
It has been tough sledding for Patrick, who has not played a regular season game since the 2021 NFL Season. His role in the passing game is not one to rack up yards, but he's more of a possession, third-down receiver. Denver has clearly missed him on offense over the last two seasons, and if Patrick can regain his 2020 and 2021 form, the offense will have yet another wrinkle for opposing defenses to try and stop.
And I truly believe it's only a matter of time before the Denver Broncos officially name Bo Nix as the team's starting quarterback. To me, any mention of a quarterback battle between Nix and Stidham is just head coach Sean Payton going along with the most likely storyline. I just do not buy it that Payton himself is seriously considering starting Jarrett Stidham.
There is zero, not one single benefit in existence in starting Stidham over Nix.
You are definitely free to think that there is a legitimate QB competition between Nix and Stidham, but it's not likely. Bo Nix tossed a beautiful deep ball to Tim Patrick recently in training camp, and the hope here is that we see that on the field when the regular season begins.