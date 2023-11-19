Vikings All-Pro wide receiver OUT vs Broncos
All-Pro wide receiver, who was listed as questionable, will NOT play against the Broncos in SNF
Huge news was announced by multiple sources ahead of the Broncos' week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night ...
Yes, Vikings' All-Pro wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, who was placed on the injured reserve after their week five loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, due to a hamstring injury, was not activated off the IR, which means that despite being listed as questionable, he will NOT play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night.
The Justin Jefferson vs Patrick Surtain II matchup that we all wanted to witness, will not happen this season unless the Vikings and the Broncos make it to the Super Bowl. Now, it is very likely that Pat will cover rookie Jordan Addison.
Jefferson is a huge weapon within the Minnesota Vikings, not having him is a huge blow for them, and on the other side, for Denver to not have to face Jefferson will be great. In five games, Justin had the following stats ...
- 36 receptions
- 571 yards
- 15.9 yards per reception
- 3 touchdowns
That does not mean that the Vikings do not have any more playmakers.
The Vikings' first-round draft pick, rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has stepped up following Jefferson's injury, and star tight end TJ Hockenson has been a good weapon for Minnesota. Additionally, KJ Osborn and Brandon Powell have been solid wide receivers.
The Denver Broncos have struggled against tight ends, to be specific they are the worst team against the tight end position statistically, as they have allowed 55 receptions for 620 yards (11.27 yards/reception) and 4 touchdowns. TJ Hockenson not only leads the position in receptions (71) and yards (681), but he is the seventh-most targeted player in the league (95), just behind Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Michael Pittman Jr, Keenan Allen, Tyreek Hill, and Puka Nacua.
The Vikings are 5-0 without Justin Jeffereson, and Hockenson has had the following statlines ...
With the Jefferson news, do you think that the Broncos will have an easier game against the Vikings?