3 big reasons why Broncos will beat Vikings in Week 11
Can the Denver Broncos win their fourth game in a row in Week 11?
The Denver Broncos look to get their record to .500 on Sunday Night as they prepare to face off against Joshua Dobbs and the streaking Minnesota Vikings. Honestly, I feel more nervous about this game against the Vikings than I did when the Broncos faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Momentum in the NFL is very real, and the Minnesota Vikings, like the Denver Broncos, seemed dead in the water. They started 1-4 and have since ripped off five straight wins. Now with Josh Dobbs under center, the Vikings will have their first true test with the Dobbs' experience, traveling to Denver in primetime.
Denver will have played two straight primetime games when Week 11 rolls around, which may be good for their own body clocks. Anyway, this is a huge game for the Broncos and a very winnable one at that. With a great opportunity in front of them, there are a few reasons why they can win this game.
1. Minnesota Vikings give it away a lot, Denver Broncos take it away a lot (recently)
The Minnesota Vikings have the third-most turnovers in the NFL with 17. They're tied with a couple of other teams in that department. They also have a pretty poor -3 turnover differential as well. As for the Denver Broncos, the team has turned it over 13 times but has taken it away 16 times, which is the third-most in the NFL. This is a huge advantage that benefits the Broncos, and I'd hope that the team is able to take advantage of a backup QB in Joshua Dobbs and a turnover-happy team.
Over the last two games, the Broncos have forced nine total turnovers, and both of those games came against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. I'd expect Denver to come out of this game positively in the turnover battle.