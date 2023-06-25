5 veterans who could end up being the Broncos' Week 1 kicker
Elliott Fry is not going to be the team's kicker this season, at least in my opinion, so the Broncos could be waiting for one of these guys to become available.
Veteran kickers the Broncos could consider before Week 1: Nick Folk, New England Patriots
After playing for three teams and then a stint in the Alliance of American Football, Nick Folk has spent the past four seasons with the New England Patriots. The 38-year old has played in 15 NFL seasons.
He obviously wouldn't be a long-term option in Denver, but he is a far more accomplished option that Fry.
Folk did miss five field goals and three extra points last season and in this year's draft, the Patriots used a fourth-round pick on Maryland kicker Chad Ryland. Bill Belichick wouldn't use a draft pick on a kicker that high just to cut him, so there is a high probability that Folk's time in New England is drawing near.
If he were to be waived before the season starts, he is another guy the Broncos could look to bring in.
He has made 82.8 percent of his career kicks and sits at No. 26 on the league's all-time scoring list with 1,517 points.