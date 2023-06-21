Broncos land top RB from biggest rival in this wild scenario
The Denver Broncos haven't addressed the running back position the way many fans thought they would this offseason, but could a major move still be in the works?
According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, there definitely could. Benjamin decided to make moves with each of the big-name running backs that are out in free agency or waiting to come to terms on a new deal before playing this season on the franchise tag, and he sent a big name to the Broncos.
That would be Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.
How could this happen after the Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs back in March? Well, if the Raiders can't come to terms with Jacobs on a deal by July 17, the deadline for players on the tag to reach an agreement, they could essentially rescind the tag and save a huge chunk of money.
The Raiders are a team that could easily see the 2023 season as the start of a rebuilding process, especially with the news that Jimmy Garoppolo could be damaged goods.
If the Raiders were to pull back the franchise tag on Jacobs, essentially making him a free agent, would the Broncos swoop in?
It would be a wild chain of events (and an unlikely chain of events) but it's not impossible.
The Broncos currently have just short of $9 million in cap space according to Over the Cap, and would have to free up more space in order to pay Jacobs the deal he is likely seeking. Benjamin puts that deal at $39 million over three years, a big contract for a running back.
But if the Broncos are going to make a major splash and add to the running back, this is a better idea than signing Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott. The Broncos could add to a group that includes Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine if the right name comes up and Jacobs could be just that, especially if Sean Payton still feels the way he did a few months ago.
If this crazy proposition were to come true, the Broncos would be taking a major piece away from their arch nemesis, one that has been highly successful in games against them.
Since joining the Raiders as a first-round pick in 2019, here are his stats in games just against the Broncos.
Year
Games
Carries
Rushing Yards
Yards per carry
Catches
Rec. Yards
Total TDs
2019
1
23
85
3.7
1
28
2
2020
2
36
201
5.5
4
24
4
2021
2
43
182
4.2
2
24
1
2022
2
52
253
4.8
8
82
2
Totals
9
154
721
4.68
15
158
9
Those are some pretty big numbers. Throw in the fact that Jacobs led the entire league in rushing last year and is still only 25 years old makes him an appealing player for any team, but he would look fabulous in Denver.
It's a longshot, but stranger things have happened.