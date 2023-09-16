A very important thing for Denver to win against the Commanders
The Denver Broncos will host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, for their second consecutive home game. Can they get their first win of the 2023-24 season?
The Denver Broncos will play their second consecutive home game to start the season. This time against the Washington Commanders, and it will be a very special one, as the Broncos will wear their white uniforms to honor the Super Bowl XXXIII championship against the Atlanta Falcons (Denver wore white uniforms in that game).
This will be the first game between these two teams with the Commanders team name. The last time both played against each other, Washington was still the Washington Football Team, and it was in 2021, where the Broncos won by a score of 17-10. It will be Sean Payton's second official game as the Denver Broncos head coach, and against a familiar face, as Ron Rivera (Washigton's head coach) was the Carolina Panthers head coach, and they faced each other twice a season for nine seasons. Payton also has a familiarity with Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and the Broncos have a familiarity with Washington's offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, as they faced him twice a season, as he was a part of the Chiefs' coaching staff from 2013 to 2022.
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke on Sean Payton, and the times he faced him in Carolina, by saying the following ...
""It was always difficult (to face Sean's Saints) because you know, Sean's one of those guys that has a lot of answers, he really does. Just because he knows how he wants to attack you and if you counter it, he has something prepared, ready to go. And [Defensive Coordinator] Jack's [Del Rio] gone against him as well, so we both have a pretty good understanding. But there's always still that unknown with him.""- Ron Rivera ahead of WK2 game vs DEN
Sean has an 11-6 win-loss record against Ron Rivera, 6-1 in the last seven games between both. It will be their first one outside the NFC South. Can Payton make it 7-1 and get his first win as the Denver Broncos head coach? Yes, he definitely can, and here is the most important thing for it to happen.
Obviously, the Broncos have to execute well in every aspect of the game, but probably the most important thing to defeat the Washington Commanders in week two and get into the win column for the first time in Sean Payton's era as the Broncos head coach is ...
A Consistent and Good offensive line play:
The Denver Broncos played against a weak Raiders defense but with a guy coming from a 12.5-sack season, a Pro Bowler in Maxx Crosby in week 1. Denver's OL allowed the most sacks in the 2022-23 season, but made big splash signings in free agency, by adding OT Mike McGlinchey, and OG Ben Powers. The Broncos' offensive line did a really good job against Crosby and company, as they led the NFL in the pressure rate allowed (17.1%). Regarding win rates, in both pass and run block, the Broncos offensive line had the following in week 1 against the Raiders ...
- Run Block win rate: 72% (12th-best)
- Pass Block win rate: 70% (4th-best)
Regarding pressures, the Broncos offensive line allowed seven in the entire game against Las Vegas, and allowed only two sacks, despite Maxx Crosby rushing against Russell Wilson. Just for you to get an idea, the Broncos allowed 3.71 sacks per game on average in 2022-23.
In week two it will be a different type of rushers that the Broncos OL will face. Washington has a very strong defensive line and edge rushers which includes Montez Sweat, Daron Payne (Pro Bowler), Jonathan Allen (2x Pro Bowler), and Chase Young (Pro Bowler). Allen was the second-highest-graded defensive lineman by Pro Football Focus in week 1 with a 90.2 grade, and Sweat had a dominant performance in week one.
Russell Wilson talked about the offensive line performance against the Las Vegas Raiders ...
""The o-line did a great job. They did a really, really good job of keeping everybody away. Obviously you have Maxx Crosby over there who’s playing both sides and the bubbles, and McGlinchey did a really good job with him. The front five that we have — it’s going to be a winning front five. I do believe that those guys up front can do it all in terms of the run game and passing game. They’ve got great confidence. I think that showed today.”"- Russell Wilson on OL play vs LV
Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey also spoke about the offensive line performance after his debut with the Denver Broncos.
Establishing a good offensive line play from the start of the game will be very important for the Broncos to win this game, especially with Washington's powerful DL and Edge rushers.
Can the Broncos contain Washington's defensive line and edge rushers, and get their first win of the season?