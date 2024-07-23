USA Today prediction for Denver Broncos in 2024 could not be more wrong
USA Today released their yearly NFL predictions, and their prediction for the Denver Broncos is just embarrassing. Take a look at what Nate Davis of USA Today had to say about the 2024 Denver Broncos:
"Denver Broncos (4-13): Rookie QB Bo Nix may execute HC Sean Payton’s offense more efficiently than did Wilson, his two-year tenure in the Rockies coming to an abrupt and expensive end in March. But Nix doesn’t appear to have nearly the help that fellow rookies Caleb Williams and even Daniels have in what has all the makings of a reset in Denver – one that may not bear serious fruit for several years."- Nate Davis, USA Today
None of this really makes sense, either. In the first breath, he says that Bo Nix "may" execute the offense better than Russell Wilson did, but proceeds to predict that the Denver Broncos finish with half of their 2023 win total in 2024. He then goes onto say that Nix does not have the help that Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels does. I can see his argument for Williams in Chicago, but the Broncos have a better offensive line and offensive coaching than the Bears, and I am not even sure that is a discussion.
But to say that Jayden Daniels has more help than Bo Nix is just flat-out wrong. What do the Commanders do better on offense than Denver at the moment? The Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Jahan Datson, but that's it. Their offensive line is among the worst in the NFL, and their offensive coordinator is Kliff Kingsbury. To predict the Broncos to finish 4-13 is just bonkers to me, especially after what they were able to do last year.
Chalk this up as yet another NFL outlet predicting Denver to be among the worst teams in the NFL for the 2024 season. This is insanity and is getting out of hand.