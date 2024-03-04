Updated quarterback rankings for the Broncos after the NFL Combine
Which QBs moved up the Denver Broncos draft board after the NFL Combine?
The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded at a number of position groups that will be in focus for the Denver Broncos at the end of April, but one position in particular has captivated everyone's attention. For obvious reasons, the quarterback position will be in focus for every member of Broncos Country for the next couple of months. The Broncos are set to move on from Russell Wilson in the coming days,
After the NFL Combine, how does each quarterback prospect in this year's draft class rank for the Broncos? Although there could be a number of late-round gems, we're more talking about the guys that could ultimately become Week 1 starters from this class.
Let's rank each prospect for the Denver Broncos as we sit one week away from NFL Free Agency.
Unrealistic Denver Broncos targets
1. Caleb Williams, USC
At this point, Caleb Williams is expected to be the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. And that has been expected for quite some time now. Williams did meet with the Broncos at the Combine, just like every other expected top-100 pick at the position in this class, but that meeting doesn't mean he's coming to Denver.
As much as you might love to see the former Heisman winner come to Denver, it just doesn't seem to be in the cards.
2. Drake Maye, North Carolina
Of all the "unrealistic" candidates for the Broncos, Drake Maye could be the most realistic, if that even makes sense. Maye has been rumored to be falling past the second overall selection, and if the New England Patriots are set on Jayden Daniels, then perhaps they would trade their pick or take someone else. If the third overall pick is available, it would be more attainable for a team like Denver.
You never know.
3. Jayden Daniels, LSU
The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from LSU does have an interesting couple of connections in Denver with DL coach Jamar Cain and VP of Player Health & Performance Beau Lowery, but it's not likely we're going to see those connections really come into play with Daniels.
He's expected to be one of the top three picks of the draft. Just like with Drake Maye, if he falls to the third pick, you never know.
At this stage, it feels like it would be a shocker if Daniels fell past the Commanders with the 2nd overall selection.