Updated look at the Denver Broncos cap space in the 2025 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos offseason in 2025 could end up being a huge one that helps them get over the hump. How much cap space are they projected to have? Let's get into it. The 2024 NFL Season hasn't even started yet, but the 2025 season is already one that the Broncos could look forward to.
If 2024 goes well enough, 2025 could be a year where a massive Super Bowl window opens. All it takes is one strong season with Bo Nix at QB. Ideally, the Denver Broncos finish around .500 and get a ton of good stuff on tape from Bo Nix, giving them every reason to go all-in in 2025 and beyond. Going all-in does mean being active in free agency to a degree.
Will they have money to spend in free agency in 2025? According to Over the Cap, the Denver Broncos are currently projected to have about $36 million in cap space in 2025, which is plenty. It's not an insane number, but if 2024 goes the way we all hope, the Broncos will also be in a position to create more cap space if needed.
How could they do that? OTC also notes that extensions for players like Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen would save the Denver Broncos around $19 million more, which would push them to over $50 million in available space. OTC further notes that an extension for Patrick Surtain II opens up nearly $15 million in 2025.
And as usual, besides extensions, teams can also save money with contract restructures, trades, and roster cuts. Based on the information we have now, the Denver Broncos can open up a metric-ton of cap space in 2025 but are already projected to have nearly $40 million in available space.
The Denver Broncos truly have a chance to change the direction of their franchise for the better. The 2025 NFL offseason could end up being wildly entertaining for Broncos fans.