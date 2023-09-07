Updated game-by-game picks for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
- Do the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs?
- How much of an impact does Sean Payton have in year 1?
- Will the team be able to kick the playoff blues?
The 2023 NFL season is officially here!
Looking across the team's entire 2023 schedule, and now with everything that took place this offseason and preseason into account, this will be an updated projection of how the team will do this coming season.
What are realistic expectations for this team this season? Will Russell Wilson be the player the team needs him to be? There are so many questions and soon, we will start getting those answers.
Here's our official game-by-game predictions as the 2023 season is set to kick off!
Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders lead all-time series 71-54-2 (have won 6 in a row over Broncos)
Though the Broncos have had poor seasons several years running, they have had some favorable starts schedule-wise in many of those seasons. I think this is another one of those.
The Raiders don't appear to be a team that the Broncos can't beat as they have transitioned away from Derek Carr and replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo. They still have Davante Adams and of course the Bronco killer, Josh Jacobs.
The Broncos may be without Jerry Jeudy, but with the game in Denver, they are going to be motivated to beat their arch-rival and get Payton off to a good start. If they can contain Jacobs, this should be a good start to the season.
Broncos 24, Raiders 16
Record: 1-0
Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders
Broncos lead all-time series 8-7
The Commanders are a team that are tough to assess as they should have a good defense and some solid offensive weapons in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson Jr. But with Sam Howell at quarterback, there could be some growing pains.
Howell could very well turn out to be the quarterback of the future in Washington, but this will be just his second start for the team and it's going to take some time to build a winner there.
Broncos 23, Commanders 15
Record: 2-0
Week 3 at Miami Dolphins
Dolphins lead all-time series 12-7-1
The Broncos' first road test of the season is not going to be an easy one. A trip to warm Miami to face a Dolphins team that many expect to contend this season.
The Broncos will have to deal with that high-powered offensive attack in what could be some very hot temperatures and the Dolphins hit you from all angles with the speedy Tyreek Hill and a strong running game.
This will be a good early-season litmus test for Denver, but one they won't be up to the task of conquering just yet.
Dolphins 27, Broncos 20
Record: 2-1