Running back with rumored ties to Broncos gets new deal with arch rival
Josh Jacobs will not be playing for the Denver Broncos, at least in 2023.
The Denver Broncos were one of the teams that were said to be in on Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had he and the silver and black decided to part ways. That all started with this comment by Broncos head coach Sean Payton.
Jacobs, who led the entire NFL in rushing yards last season, was hit with the franchise tag from the Raiders this spring. But he made it clear that he didn't want to play on that and began to hold out from team activities. It looked like there was a good chance a divorce was coming and the Broncos were one of the teams looking to be the shoulder to cry on.
But on Saturday, those thoughts came to an end as Jacobs and the Raiders reached an agreement on a one-year, $12 million deal for Jacobs.
The Broncos have been connected to most of the big-name running backs that have been out there this offseason including Jacobs, Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Taylor. If the team is looking to make a splash move, Taylor remains probably the only option, but it would require a big move.
If not, the Broncos will roll into the season with Javonte Williams, who looked good in the team's second preseason game, free-agent signing Samaje Perine and likely undrafted free agent Jaleel McLaughlin as their running backs.
Jacobs coming to a deal with the Raiders not only means that he won't play in orange and blue, but he will also play against the Broncos twice a year. Jacobs' eyes likely light up when he sees the Broncos on the schedule as he has dominated them in his career.
Here are his stats in the seven games played against the Broncos:
154 carries, 721 yards (4.68 yards per carry), 9 TDs, 15 receptions, 158 yards.
Those are huge numbers and are as good as any one player has been against the Broncos in recent years not named Patrick Mahomes.
It remains to be seen how much longer Jacobs will play in Vegas but it appears that he will be there for at least one more season following Saturday's big news.