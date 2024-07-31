Underrated Broncos free agency pickup could have huge impact on team in 2024
The Denver Broncos definitely tweaked their wide receiver room this offseason, and one of their additions could end up having a huge impact on the team in 2024. New to the WR room in 2024 includes rookie Troy Franklin, Tim Patrick returning from injury, and free agency signing Josh Reynolds.
Well, it's clear that Wednesday's training camp practice was the best that we've seen of Reynolds thus far, and it makes me wonder if the veteran WR could end up having a huge year for the team in the 2024 NFL Season.
Reynolds has never caught more than 52 passes in a season. His career high in yards is 618, and he's never hauled in more than five touchdowns in a season. However, what Reynolds offers is precisely what Denver needs. He's a true veteran, as he's played in nine playoff games for two teams. Reynolds is a willing blocker and clearly fits what Denver wants to do on offense.
He was not sign to rack up the yardage, but what Sean Payton said today regarding Reynolds is exactly the type of player they want him to be in 2024. I just have a sneaking feeling that Josh Reynolds is going to catch several big-time passes for the Broncos in 2024. The 6'3" target may end up being the fourth option at WR for the Broncos in 2024, and that's right where he's been at his best.
Broncos media folks covering training camp also took note of Josh Reynolds' big day:
Reynolds has also missed just eight games across his seven-year career, so he's been available, which is huge. Overall, Josh Reynolds signing with the Denver Broncos did not make the main headlines, and it was never going to, but what his role will be with the team in the 2024 NFL Season is one where he can feast and have a huge impact.
While most of the eyes may be on Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and the backfield, don't count Reynolds out from having a massive impact.