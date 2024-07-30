Predicting Denver Broncos receiving leaders in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos may end up having a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game for the 2024 NFL Season. Let's try to predict the yardage leaders. The Broncos could end up having a very deep and reliable stable of play-makers in the 2024 NFL Season.
The big question here is whether or not the starting QB, likely Bo Nix, can make the most of it. Denver does not appear to have a true WR1 on the roster, but they could have several players who have every reason to have the football thrown their way.
Let's try to predict the Broncos receiving leaders in 2024.
5. Josh Reynolds - 403 yards
Josh Reynolds will finish fifth on the Denver Broncos in 2024 with 403 receiving yards. Reynolds was not signed by the team to rack up the yardage, but he's a very willing blocker, is a quality veteran player, and fits the type of culture that Sean Payton wants on his team. It's a low-cost but savvy signing by Denver, but Reynolds will get some passes thrown his way.
I could see him hauling in a new touchdowns as well, but the Denver Broncos did get better when they signed Josh Reynolds.
4. Troy Franklin - 442 yards
Perhaps I am already too high on the rookie Troy Franklin, but this was a second-round player who was taken in the fourth round. Franklin does have strong separation abilities, and he's one of the youngest players on this team. He is going to be a more explosive player than some of Denver's more veteran wide receivers, and since Franklin already has some existing chemistry with former Oregon teammate Bo Nix, a modest but notable rookie season will be what Troy Franklin enjoys in 2024.
He'll finish just shy of 450 receiving yards.
3. Greg Dulcich - 547 yards
This might be the most bold prediction on this list. Greg Dulcich would have to stay healthy for most of the 2024 NFL Season in order to haul in 547 receiving yards. Dulcich has turned heads at training camp thus far, which is awesome news for the Broncos, Dulcich, and especially the offense.
I could see Dulcich becoming more of a household name in 2024, as I believe he can break the 500-yard mark, which could set the stage for him to truly explode in the 2025 NFL Season.
2. Marvin Mims Jr - 745 yards
Finishing second on the team in receiving yards will be second-year player Marvin Mims Jr, who is a speedster and is someone who Denver can deploy as a return specialist as well. Mims is not going to hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2024, but he'll greatly improve his output from his rookie season. It seemed like Mims had a big play in store every single time he touched the football.
The long-term may provide more production for Mims, but a noticeable improvement in 2024 can pave the way for a breakout season in 2025, much like we just predicted for Greg Dulcich.
1. Courtland Sutton - 875 yards
Again leading the team in receiving yards will be Courtland Sutton, who is not a true WR1 at this stage in his career, but at the moment, he is the Denver Broncos best WR. Sutton got a slight pay raise in his contract, so that situation was resolved for good, it seems. He's under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, and I would guess that Denver moves on after that season.
Sutton is going to end up with just shy of 900 receiving yards, which is still a nice year. The one notable advantage that I believe the Broncos possess over other offenses is just how many mouths they can feed on offense. This could end up being the deepest WR room in the entire NFL in 2024.