Trading Patrick Surtain II got more realistic after Broncos Week 3 loss to the Dolphins
At this point, I don't think the Denver Broncos should keep anyone off the table in potential trade talks as we progress closer to the trade deadline in 2023.
The Denver Broncos should keep no one off the table in trade talks closer to the 2023 trade deadline, including star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. I don't think there is anything the Denver Broncos can do on defense to make this unit salvageable for the 2023 NFL season. Some of us seemed to have underestimated the talent that this side of the ball has.
And it's a shame as it's clear that Russell Wilson and the offense have played well enough this year to be considered a playoff-caliber unit. Russell Wilson has thrown for 791 passing yards and six touchdowns this year through three games. He's playing very well.
Well, I think at this point we can say that the Broncos are probably going to be sellers at the trade deadline in 2023, which is right at their bye week. Honestly, why should they keep anyone off limits during this deadline period? Many would say that Patrick Surtain II should be considered an untradeable player, but again I ask, why?
I mean, Denver's roster clearly has a long way to go, and I think having subpar coaching on defense is showing that. You might argue that Surtain is at least a building block on that side of the ball, but what if, let's say, a team were to offer two first round picks for Surtain? Wouldn't the Denver Broncos consider that? I think they would.
It's clear that Surtain is the best CB in the NFL. That isn't a question, but after seeing how bad this defense truly is, would it make more sense to keep Surtain or have a couple of first round picks? I obviously have no idea what Surtain would fetch in a trade at the deadline, but if that's the offer, I think Denver would have to do the deal.
This team has a long way to go with their roster, and having three first-round picks in a two-year period would be lovely. Remember, Denver has their own first-round pick in 2024, and look to be right in the thick of the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. No one, not even Patrick Surtain II or Russell Wilson for that matter should be off limits.