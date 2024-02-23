3 trade packages Broncos should entertain for Patrick Surtain II
The Denver Broncos should probably trade Patrick Surtain II this offseason.
This is definitely the boldest of the three trade packages I have outlined in this article. The Broncos make a major move up the NFL Draft board and get the second overall pick. To do that, they include both Patrick Surtain II and the 12th overall pick. The Washington Commanders recently brought in a new era, hiring Adam Peters to be their GM and Dan Quinn to be their new head coach. With a defensive-minded head coach, I don't think it's outrageous to see the Commanders not take a QB with their first-round pick.
Or to a lesser extent, not take one with their second overall pick. Washington trades the second overall pick to the Denver Broncos and land a cornerstone piece on their defense along with the 12th overall pick, which still might be high enough to land a decent QB prospect.
I think both sides could come out of this specific trade very happy. The Broncos would be in a prime position to draft someone like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. I personally think Sean Payton would pick Maye over Daniels. And Maye is an elite, week one starter at the position. Yes, the Broncos would then have a massive hole in the secondary, but they'd fill a much more important hole with this trade and hypothetical selection of Maye.