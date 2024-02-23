3 trade packages Broncos should entertain for Patrick Surtain II
The Denver Broncos should probably trade Patrick Surtain II this offseason.
In this trade package, it ends up being similar value. The Detroit Lions are another team constructed a lot like the 49ers, they also need some secondary help. The Lions broke out in 2023 after finishing the 2022 NFL season on a hot streak. Clinching a berth into the NFC Championship Game, Detroit is clearly in good hands with Dan Campbell and Jared Goff.
One of their few missing links is a true CB1, and pairing Patrick Surtain II with Lions DB Brian Branch, Surtain's former teammate at Alabama, makes a ton of sense. Detroit has plenty cap space to then extend Surtain, potentially making him the highest-paid DB in the history of the NFL. Detroit would part with their first-round pick this year, and one next year.
Now yes, the 2025 first-round pick of the Lions is probably going to be in the late-20s, but I think getting two first-round picks, even if they are later selections, is still a good deal for the Denver Broncos. Denver would then be equipped with four first-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts, which is precisely what the franchise needs.
The team needs to continue to recoup and stack draft capital, and adding two of them in a trade with Patrick Surtain II is logical.