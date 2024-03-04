Top QB prospect gives Broncos glowing reviews ahead of NFL Draft
Could Drake Maye become a realistic option for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos recently met with UNC quarterback prospect Drake Maye at the NFL Combine as they did with all the projected first-round quarterbacks in this year's draft. However, Maye had some rather interesting comments regarding his formal interview with Denver's coaching staff.
Maye referred to head coach Sean Payton as one of the "great offensive minds" and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb as one of the "great quarterbacks coaches you could play for." He also grinned when mentioning Broncos running back Javonte Williams who was teammates with Maye for one season at North Carolina. Overall, Maye seems enticed by the thought of potentially being drafted by the Broncos in the first round.
Of course, most players dream of being a top-three selection in the NFL Draft, however, there's more to it for the 21-year-old quarterback prospect. Mentioning Denver's coaching advantage, Maye clearly values the Broncos' offensive situation higher than some may believe, and for good reason. The Broncos have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL as they ranked near the top of the league in 2023 in both run and pass blocking. In addition, Denver also rosters a talented receiver group including Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Marvin Mims Jr. with the expectation that they will be adding another young playmaker this offseason.
Maye threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns in his final season at North Carolina after breaking the school record for passing yards in 2022 (4,321). He also took home ACC Player of the Year in 2022 and further cemented his status as a bona fide top-10 draft pick in the NFL. Regardless of rumors claiming Maye could fall down boards on draft day, I would still be surprised if he slides past the eighth overall pick where the Atlanta Falcons are selecting meaning that the Broncos will almost certainly have to move up in an effort to draft his talents.
I would even be shocked if Maye falls outside of the top three picks of the first round but if it were to happen, the Denver Broncos should be willing to give up the farm. Maye's a very talented pocket passer with the arm talent to make any throw on the field, even on the run. He senses pressure very well and has the sneaky ability to take over any game with his legs. Sean Payton could wreak havoc in the AFC West with Drake Maye as his quarterback and luckily for Broncos Country, Maye seems to believe the same.