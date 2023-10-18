Top 5 Wide Receivers Denver Broncos could steal in 2024 NFL Draft
- It's never too late for NFL Draft content and this upcoming wide receiver class is a special one as the Denver Broncos need to pursue at least two or more in April
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos are staring down a rebuild under the vision of Sean Payton after a horrendous start to the season.
While things may seem doom and gloom now, the future is bright for the team and organization going forward. It will be the first time in a while that Denver does a true reset and rebuild of the roster.
The trade deadline is approaching and it is almost certain that either Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton will be traded. It's unfortunate that it has come down to this point, but the situation and circumstances in Mile High have not benefited both of them whatsoever.
Jeudy is a former Biletnikoff Award winner in 2018 (Best College WR) and he has not panned out here in Denver. He has dealt with four different HCs in four seasons, alongside five different play-callers and 7 different quarterbacks.
That is not ideal for anyone and the WRs that are currently on the roster deserve to move on to a different team and start fresh. With that being said, it is time for a fresh start in that wide receiver room with a better situation on the horizon in Denver.
Here are five wide receivers that the Denver Broncos could steal in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Colbie Young - University of Miami
The biggest sleeper at wide receiver in this 2024 draft class will be Colbie Young. He is listed as the 168th-best prospect on Pro Football Network's big board.
This would be insane value for someone as talented as Young. He has a huge catch radius as he stands 6'5. Young has excellent speed for his length and is a physical runner with the ball.
Usually, someone that tall and weighs around 210 lbs is not that fast and elusive, but Young has forced some missed tackles this season. He has the ability to get yards after the catch as he has showcased that more than ever with the Hurricanes this season.
This is someone that the Broncos need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft. Young brings excellent length and athleticism to that WR room instantly. Player comparisons to Young would be Mike Evans, Mike Williams, A.J. Green, and Allen Lazard.
Ja'Lynn Polk - University of Washington
A wide receiver that has been getting much of the attention this season has been Ja'Lynn Polk. He is rated as the 52nd-best prospect on PFF's big board.
Standing at 6'2 and weighing around 200 lbs, Polk has the intangibles to be a great wide receiver in the NFL. He is having a tremendous start to the college football season with the Huskers as he has recorded 586 yards and five touchdowns in just six games.
PFF has him graded as the 13th-highest wide receiver right now, but fans should not be surprised if he ends up in the top five by the end of the season.
Polk is someone who could fit Payton's vision for his offense in Denver. He is projected to be drafted late in the second round but this may fluctuate as the season progresses.